The managing director/CEO of BSTAN Homes, Becky Olubukola, has said the company is challenging the status quo in Nigeria’s real estate industry in order to create better families and better societies where everyone is given the opportunity to live purposefully.

In an interview with journalists in Abuja yesterday, she said the company had made it a duty to make houses as affordable as possible.

She said, ‘‘Many people are homeless in Nigeria as a result of the high cost of rent and purchase of houses. It is difficult for the average Nigerian to keep up with the ridiculous cost of securing real estate. BSTAN Homes recently started a low-cost real estate property acquisition programme that allows interested individuals to pay as little as N2,300 daily to own a property, in the choicest areas of Abuja, this programme is called the Traders’ Scheme, it is a one-of-a-kind scheme.’’

She also said BSTAN Homes had been advocating that the Nigerian government should look into the real estate industry and implement policies that will make housing affordable to the average citizen.

‘‘If the industry is regulated, it has the capacity to boost Nigeria’s GDP by 35%. This is actually a great way to put a roof over the head of millions of Nigerians and also boost the economy massively,’’ she said.

The BSTAN Homes was founded over a decade ago by Olubukola when she left her former job at Gilmour engineering as a consultant. Since then, the company has completed over 25,000 thousand houses across Nigeria and currently building over 12,000 thousand houses.