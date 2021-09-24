The Edo State’s First Lady, Mrs Betsy Obaseki, has revealed why she decided to organize the Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tournament scheduled to get underway this weekend in Benin.

Briefing the media in Abuja on Thursday ahead of the tournament which will runs from September 27 to October 4 with the opening ceremony billed for the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Mrs Obaseki said the event was another step she is taking in her efforts to ensure that Edo wins the battle of human trafficking and other gender based violence.

“Sports is not only a career, means of self-expression, empowerment opportunity but is also therapeutic. The Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tournament will be another veritable avenue in achieving this goal as it affords our girls the opportunity to showcase their skills and also provide mentors for those aspiring for future careers in the featured line of sports, promoting the sporting industry among grassroots women and girls.”

”From the onset, I have delighted in my role in supporting the capacity to tackle this menace and other forms of gender based violence through various initiatives targeted at the girl child,” she said.

She said this informed the theme of the tournament Which is “Promoting the Girl Child”.

She listed the participating teams to include Edo Queens, Rivers Angels, Bayelsa Queens, Sunshine Queens, Robo FC, Heartland Queens, Royal Queens, Confluence Queens, Kaduna Queens, Naija Ratels, Fortress Ladies and Rolly FC.

According to her, “Four venues have been scheduled to host this tournament. These are the University of Benin Sports Complex, Western Boys High School, School of Health Technology Football Complex and the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

“Twelve prestigious women football clubs in the country have confirmed their attendance and participation. The teams will be arriving in Benin City on Sunday, September 26th, 2021.

“Our medical team has been put on standby to carry out the rapid test on all the players and officials on arrival, in line with COVID-19 protocols,” Mrs Obaseki disclosed.