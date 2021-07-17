Kwara State Governor AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq has said his administration is establishing an Education Trust Fund to mobilise resources for school infrastructure.

The governor said the initiative is also aimed at providing affordable and qualitative education, and would boost human capital development in the state.

Speaking at the inauguration of a multimillion naira Information Communication Technology (ICT) centre and a central administrative block donated to the Ansaru-ud-Deen College, Ijagbo by Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), AbdulRazaq said the administration was seeking sustainable partnership with the private sector, philanthropists and corporations to fund school infrastructure, manpower development and build a brighter future for Kwara children.

“Our administration recognises the limitations of government to shoulder the burden of infrastructure development in all local government areas of the state. That is why we have sent the Kwara State Education Trust Fund Bill to the House of Assembly. When passed into law, it will ensure contributions to schools.

“The law will empower the state government to partner with philanthropists, foundations and corporate bodies to raise money and help support strengthening educational infrastructure in the state.”

The governor commended Prince Fagbemi for the well-equipped edifice, saying the gesture represented a major boost for human capital development in the state.

He urged other individuals to emulate Fagbemi and improve infrastructure in their communities for socio-economic development.

Fagbemi said the projects were conceived as part of his social responsibility and a payback to the college, adding that the government alone cannot satisfy every demand for basic amenities from different communities.