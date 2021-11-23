A six-man Tribunal of Inquiry set up by Lagos State government into the collapse of 21 storey building at 44 Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, yesterday explained why it had not made its activities known to the public, claiming professionalism.

The chairman of the panel, Toyin Ayinde, stated this during a media conference in Lagos on the update and activities of the panel so far since inauguration.

He called on the public, professional bodies and construction industry stakeholders, as well as individuals to submit memoranda which have direct bearing on the incident as well as their recommendations to prevent future occurrence.

It would be recalled that on November 1, 2021, the 21-storey building collapsed killing about 45 people including the developer, Femi Osibona, and 15 injured.

This development prompted Lagos State Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu to inaugurate a six man panel on Thursday, November 4, 2021, to probe the incident with a view to preventing future occurrence.