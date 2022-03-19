Founder of Waploaded/Waptutor Academy, Ambassador Fidelis Ozuawala, has urged Nigerian youths to learn high-demand online skills in order to build wealth and eradicate poverty.

Ozuawala made the call during an interview on LeadershipTV. He said Nigerian youths can create wealth for themselves and survive on their own anywhere.

‘‘I was able to build websites, work online and hire people to work for me with my skills. I was also able to train thousands of people to help them build skills,’’ he said.

Ozuawala said his company, Waploaded, gives people entertainment updates and helps with marketing. He said he has been running the company for over 12 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that that the Waploaded/Waptutor Academy can train people on various online skills that are in line with visibility studies. He said, ‘‘These skills can help students to earn money. Some of the skills include graphics design, video editing, etc. You can work anywhere in the world with graphics design skills. If you must set up a business, you must need a graphics designer who will be able to relate your business messages to the users. So, these skills will give the youths edge over economic evaluation of regular currency.’’

ADVERTISEMENT