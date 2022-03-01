A former member of the 8th House of Representatives, Hon Aminu Jaji has debunked speculations that the former deputy governor of Zamfara State, Aliyu Gusau was impeached because he refused to defect to the All Progressives Congress ( APC) with the state governor.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja recently, Hon Aminu Jaji said the defection of the deputy governor was a non-issue.

“I don’t think that is true at all. If that were the case, then it would have happened a long time ago because the governor defected six or seven months ago. I don’t think the governor’s defection to APC was the issue,” he said.

According to him, the former deputy governor has stopped going to the office for more than a month without any reason, adding that there was the issue of misappropriation of funds which the state Assembly raised.

Jaji also stated that he spoke with the governor who also said he will not want to get involved but, will rather allow the lawmakers to perform their duties without interference.

Why Zamfara Governor ‘Sacrificed’ Deputy

He said that was why he was not surprised especially when the deputy governor refused to appear before the House when invited.

While commenting on both the state and federal governments’ efforts to tackle banditry, the former local government chairman said the only way banditry can end in Zamfara State is when all the states affected come up with a joint solution that will be implemented at the same time.

He explained that ending banditry in one state while others are vulnerable would still leave them open to future attacks.