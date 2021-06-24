As the global community marks International Widow’s Day, an Abuja-based nongovernmental organisation, under the auspices of Helpline Foundation for the Needy, has identified skill acquisition and financial empowerment as key in tackling the invisibility of widows in the country.

Specifically, the group has embarked on massive empowerment through skill acquisition training for over 400 widows drawn from the six area councils in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and neighbouring states of Nasarawa and Niger.

The group also frowned at non-focused policies of government at all levels to address the multifaceted problems facing widows across the globe, stressing that such attitude means that issues of widowhood would remain unaddressed.

President and founder of Helpline Foundation for the Needy Abuja, Dr. Jumai Ahmadu, who spoke at the 2021 International Widow’s Day organised by the Foundation in collaboration with Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) and Make A Difference for the Needy Foundation, however, affirmed that the Foundation was poised in making widows in the nation’s capital to be more productive in the society.

While commenting on this year’s theme: “Invisible Women, Invisible Problems,” Ahmadu noted that the theme urges all and sundry to identify widows and make their problems visible to society.

According to her, “Among various ethnic groups, the widows are even deprived of their privileges. This theme of Widows’ Day 2021, therefore, urges us to identify those women and make their problems visible to society. Specifically, we are here today in ensuring that widows are not only empowered but are made visible to policymakers.

“Helpline Foundation and other critical stakeholders have come to the sudden realization that policies focus upon common citizens, laborers, jobless youth, and other suffering segments of the society but nothing is specifically discussed about widows in policy-making meetings. Therefore, we will continue to highlight the issues of this ignored group to make our society more sustainable.”

Recall that International Widows’ Day is an awareness day of the United Nations set aside to discuss the hardships that widows face.

It is also a day designated to highlight the problems of widows and encourage people to help widows in struggling against the challenges of life.