Wife of the late former Commissioner Public Complaints Commission Benue State, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav, Mama Amina Kwagh-Hemba Tsav is dead

Our Correspodent gathered that Mama Amina died barely six months after the death of her husband who died on June 8, 2020 after a protracted illness at the age of 72.

It was also gathered that Mama Amina died at a public hospital in Keffi after a brief illness.

In a telephone interview with the Son of the retired former Lagos State Police Commissioner, Mohammed Tsav who confirmed the death said the late Mama Amina will be burried today at her husband village Mbakaange, in Vandeikya local government area of Benue State

According to Mohammed, the late Mama Amina left behind Seven Children and Fifteen grand children.