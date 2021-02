BY BALA HARUNA MUSA

There is no gainsaying that Rivers State is the project hub of the new Nigeria

. Or, how will one explain the force of

gravity that pulls eminent citizens of Nigeria every other day, to join Governor

Nyesom Wike to commission projects in

other part of the state or another?

What’s more, this development is coming at a time most leaders in the world have used COVID-19 as excuse for non performance, leaving their nations in

bad shape. A tireless workaholic, Wike

is always at work, changing the trajectory in the process.

It is not just the number of projects

that puts him ahead, the quality of the

projects speak volumes. However, delivering quality projects to the people is not new to Governor. Wike.

Everyone who has followed his administration objectively, will agree that he hit the ground running from the first day he assumed office in 2015, fixing

roads and bridges, reorganising institutions and establishments, opening up clamped down spaces and courageously mending a broken, dysfunctional and deliberately abandoned state.

Nicknamed ‚Mr Projects‘ by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, project commissioning is the order of the day in the Governor Wike-led administration. Everyone knows that construction of infrastructural projects like roads, bridges and jetties is not a day’s job. But the manner with which he achieves all these, makes it looks easy.

A bridge builder, the projects attract

people of political divides, across the nation-the Vice President, outstanding Governors, political leaders and national

statesmen, to perform the projects inauguration ceremonies.

Governor of Adamawa State, Rt.

Hon Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri who commenced the first phase of the inaugurations when he commissioned Emeyal, Elelenwo, Ndoni and General Diriyai Streets on December 21, 2020, said:

„Nowhere has Governor Wike demonstrated this than in the constant and consistent liaison with his fellow colleague governors such as my humble

self in the North. Let me assure the government and good people of Rivers

State that the difference that Wike is

making in Rivers State is unprecedented and can hardly be equalled,“

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue

State, who commissioned the dualized

Tombia Road and Amaji Street on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, said : „There came a time when I was an outcast and my people in Benue State were outcast. Nobody cared to visit for fear of persecution. We were like the lepers in the Bible. Yet, Wike stood up and came all the way to Benue State to see how we were fairing. We had over 500,000 IDPs in camps then. It was not easy to fend for these people. Wike came with very distinguished leaders from Rivers State and supported us.“

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia

State, described Governor Wike as

a brand, an icon, and symbol of everything good and a blessing to Nigeria, adding that by virtue of the professional expertise that has gone into the projects, especially the roads, given the topography of the areas, they will last for a long time as a legacy to the visionary administration of Governor Wike.

Senator Bala Mohammed, Governor of Bauchi State applauded Governor Wike for delivering such quality roads project that connects several communities to ease movement of rural dwellers and confessed that he feels proud to be a Nigerian anytime he sees how Governor Wike, in spite of imposing challenges, has continued to deliver democratic dividends to Rivers people.

„This is so, because here is a Nigerian, a governor who has been able to

deepen leadership, bringing people of

capacity on board. Even using a local

contractor to bring local content. This

is the kind of Nigerian we need tomorrow. Someone who can lead and bring people on board with quality and capacity.”

Speaking at the commissioning of

the Saakpenwa -Bori road, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, said:

„I congratulate Your Excellency on the

accomplishment of this infrastructural milestone among many others

which will undoubtedly make life more

meaningful for the people of Ogoni

land. I understand that this strategic

road project was a campaign promise

that has been truthfully fulfilled. Expectedly, it gladdens the hearts of Ogoni people and reinforces their faith in our constitutional democracy. “

While Senator Birabi and Barr. Ledum Mitee, both noble sons of Ogoniland described the project as a monumental legacy Governor Wike has bequeathed to them, Veteran Rivers State journalist Comrade Blessing Wikina was to fully capture the essence and importance of the project thus:

„Truly, Sweet smooth roads are no longer fantasies or fairy tales…with our two eyes open, and closed, we have seen it, touched it, felt it, heard about it, and

also smelt it. Our Governor is building

them. Governor Nyesom Wike deserves

our thanks, and commendation. For showing that dreams, can be converted to reality, „ Wikina enthused.

Commissioning the rehabilitated

11.53 kilometers Agbonchai-Oyigbo

road, connecting Eleme and Oyigbo local

government areas, former Senate Majority leader, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume described Governor Wike as a true nationalist who is an important voice

in national affairs across parties, and always stands out as one who speaks the truth to power courageously.

„ There is new hope for the State and

he is Wike. Now, Rivers is not only becoming a Garden City again but it is becoming a Golden City. May God continue to give you (Wike) the strength.

And from today, know that you‘re a

leader in this country. If you‘re not a friend and a nationalist, I will not be here, Fayemi will not be here and many other APC Governors. You‘re one of the true Nigerians that I ever know. And if we

have people like you that speaks the

truth to power, Nigeria would have been

better off for all of us.“

Senator Ndume also highlighted the

peaceful and secure nature of Rivers State, when he commended Governor Wike for his feat in the fight against insecurity in the state, which had given the people the liberty to come out and participate fully in the spree of projects commissioning across the state, without fear.

– Musa wrote in from Abuja