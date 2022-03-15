Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has described his Edo State counterpart, Governor Godwin Obaseki, as a politician who was given to serial betrayal of those who helped to advance his political aspiration.

Wike spoke yesterday at the inauguration of the Community Secondary School, Omuanwa in Ikwerre local government area of the state.

He was reacting to an advertorial placed by Obaseki in some national dailies, where it accused Wike of trying to pocket the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). The advert was titled: “Obaseki To Wike: PDP Is Not Your Property, Edo Cannot Be Procured.”

Wike said he owed the former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, an apology for opposing him when he insisted that Obaseki was a “treacherous and ungrateful man”.

He said Oshiomhole was right then and has been vindicated given the recent display of ingratitude by Obaseki to the PDP and to those who had helped him to secure his second tenure as Governor of Edo State.

Wike said, “If you go and check the DNA of Godwin Obaseki, what you’ll see in that DNA is serial betrayal and ungratefulness. Let me stand today to apologise to Adams Oshiomhole, who has been vindicated by telling us that we will see the true colour, we’ll see the insincerity, we’ll see the ungratefulness of Godwin Obaseki.

“So, let me apologise to Adams Oshiomhole and to say you have been vindicated. You were right, we were wrong. I’ve never seen people who are so ungrateful in life. I’ve never seen people who can betray everything in life. “

The governor informed that Obaseki is never his match where character matters because he was consistent, sincere and a forthright team player, who has never betrayed any person who had helped him politically.

He said the problem in Edo State stems from Governor Obaseki asking the National leadership of PDP to dissolve Edo PDP executive when the leaders had been elected before he joined the party and had provided formidable structure for him to win the election.

Wike wondered why Obaseki was unable to bring everybody together and work with them but instead wants to unleash the illegality of APC in PDP, which is being resisted because ordinarily he is a political tenant in PDP.

He said, “I’ve invested in the party, Rivers State has invested in the party. We have voted for PDP since 1999 till now. Ask Governor Obaseki, has he done anything for PDP? Has he voted for PDP?

“The only election he voted was his own election when we gave him umbrella. So, who has more stake in PDP? I have more stake, because I’ve supported PDP always. You’ve never supported PDP, rather it was when your godfather chased you away and you can begging, kneeling down. People came with pressure and we allowed you. Ordinarily, you’re a tenant.”

He clarified that he fought the then sitting governor in Rivers State to access and take charge of the party structure in the State.

Wike said it was unfortunate that Obaseki could describe him as a bully now that he is being called to order, pointing out that it was unfathomable that a man who came him to get PDP’s governorship ticket in 2020 could now turn round to accuse him of being a bully.

The governor said: “You came to beg a bully for you to have a ticket. A bully was your DG campaign and a bully bullied you into Government House. What a shame. It did not only end there. You came with your wife to thank the bully that after God, the bully made it possible for you to be there.”

Inaugurating the project, former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana described Governor Wike as a courageous leader who is focused, has capacity, wisdom, integrity and dedicated to service.

Gana said Governor Wike had used the resources of the State to better the wellbeing of Rivers people and has become a sterling example of the kind of leadership Nigerians should expect from the PDP in 2023.

He expressed the optimism that PDP will take over power in 2023 to restructure the federation, and transform the economy in order to reduce poverty.