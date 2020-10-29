By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has approved the relocation of the State Sports Council to the Adokiye Amiesimaka Sports Complex, Igwuruta-Ali as its permanent site.

Established by Edict No. 4 of 1969 as amended in 1972, the Rivers State Sports Council had its initial office complex at a bungalow owned by then Niger Delta Basin Development Authority (NDBDA) premises and using the Isaac Boro Park and the Port Harcourt Club Fields for training and local competitions.

The council later transited to the Hotel Olympia, Old Rivers State House of Assembly, Alfred Diete-Spiff Sports Complex (popularly known as The Civic Centre) and presently at the Basketball Hostel, Port Harcourt.

Addressing newsmen in Port Harcourt, yesterday, the commissioner for Sports, Hon. Boma Iyaye, said the approval for the relocation of the council to a permanent site, after its 51 years of existence signaled a new dawn in sports promotion and development in the state.

Iyaye stated that the transit nature of the council’s head office adversely affected its effort in preparing for championships and other national and international competitions.

He said: “The council’s transit head office also created major problems including communication challenges, disruption of effective implementation of policies and programmes in planning, training and execution, as well as resulted in damage to records, documents, materials and equipment”.

The commissioner maintained that the move has further attested to Wike’s commitment in institutionalising sports development in the state.

The sports commissioner, who directed the permanent secretary to work out modalities for the smooth relocation, charged staff of the sports council to embrace the new arrangements and give their best in support of Wike’s desire to take sports in the State to a greater height.