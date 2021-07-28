Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has challenged the federal government to strengthen the combat capability of the Nigerian Army.

He said the goal of such investment should be to make the Nigerian Army the strongest and the best in Africa.

Wike spoke yesterday at the Nigerian Army Combat Support Arms Training Week 2021 christened “COSAT Week 2021”, which was held in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The governor spoke on the theme of the event titled: “Building capacity of the combat support arms towards optimising the utilisation of indigenous technology in support of Nigerian Army operations.”

He said, “There should be increased commitment to national defence with robust security budgetary allocation that will engender adequate mobilisation of resources to support the implementation of strategic initiatives in developing indigenous defence technology.

While declaring the event open, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya, said the training week was an avenue for the participants to brainstorm and re-strategise towards providing effective support to all operations of the Nigerian Army.

Yahaya said, “One of the key enablers to the recorded success in their operations is the undaunted support of the Combat Support Arms in providing effective counter-insurgent operations in the North East as well as other operations across the country.

“I am glad to observe the significant progress made by the Combat Support Arms in patronising local vendors. A case in point is the domestication of production of some of our equipment currently deployed for operational use.

“This, alongside other innovations and inventions, has further enhanced the Nigerian Army’s capacity and capability at defeating the adversary,” he said.