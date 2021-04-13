BY ANAYO ONUKWUGHA, Port Harcourt

Immediate past chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Chief Felix Obuah, has described Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike as a bridge builder and believer in a united and peaceful Nigeria.

This is as he congratulated the governor and his wife, Hon. Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike on the recent conferment of chieftaincy titles, “The Eagle of Tiv Nation” and “Nest of Eagle of Tiv Nation” on them.

Obuah, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt yesterday, described the honour on the governor and his wife by the Tiv nation, as well deserved.

He said the conferment of the Tiv chieftaincy titles on the first family in Rivers State did not come to him as a surprise, pointing out that Wike has demystified governance by clearly exceeding the expectations of Rivers people and Nigerians as a whole in every facet of development.

Obuah, who is also the sole administrator of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), said the honour accorded the governor and his wife was not just for them, but the people of Rivers State as a whole.

He said: “The Tiv Nation, by this singular gesture to our Governor and his dear wife, has confirmed the highly held belief that behind a successful man lies a woman.

“We are grateful to God for giving our governor a wife with the requisite capacity to measure up with His Excellency’s pace of pragmatic governance in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Eagle is the king of the birds, and these chieftaincy titles bestowed on the first family by the Tiv nation is a recognition of Governor Wike’s kingly performance, with his wife as the nest where the governor draws comfort and support.

“But beyond the comfort of his dear wife, Governor Wike needs the support and encouragement of Rivers people, as a way of reciprocating the great work he is doing in the state.”