Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has condemned security agent’s invasion of the Abuja house of Justice Mary Odili of the Supreme Court, describing the incident as an assassination attempt.

He said the federal government would be held responsible if anything happens to the family of Odili.

At a press conference with Rivers State Leaders of Thought in Abuja, yesterday, Wike said the series of events had shown that the Odili family was being targeted.

Wike said, “We are telling the world, if anything happens to the family of Dr Peter Odili, the federal government should be held accountable because they have shown that there is something they are about to carry out.

“If anything happens to my Lord, Justice Mary Odili, the husband and the children, the federal government should be held responsible. That is the position of the Rivers State government and Rivers people because enough is enough!

“I will think that it is an attempt to assassinate Justice Mary Odili and the husband and the members of the family because there are no two ways about it. And if they had succeeded, all the federal government would have told us is we would get to the root of the matter. That’s the normal language. Then, after one or two weeks, everybody will be quiet.

“But this will not be the same because this is an assassination attempt.”

He gave the government 48 hours to unmask those behind the incident.

Wike said it was not enough for the federal government and its officials, particularly the attorney- general of the federation to merely deny their involvement.

According to him, as a responsible government, the administration ought not to wait for 24 hours to tell Nigerians what took place, since the names of the police officer, the supposed whistle blower, the Chief Magistrate and other key players in the saga were already in public domain.