A pro-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform, The Democrats Group (TDG), has called for the resignation of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State as chairman of the PDP Zoning Committee.

LEADERSHIP recall that the committee constituted by the PDP national leadership, was charged with the responsibility of coming up with an acceptable formula regarding the contentious issue of zoning.

TDG made the call Monday in Abuja, through a statement signed by its Director-General, Asiwaju Abidemmy Elegbede.

The group while justifying the demand for Ortom’s resignation from the PDP zoning committee, alluded to what it termed the “Benue governor’s incestuous political relationship with Governor Nyesom Wike.”

According to the group, Ortom is a beneficiary of Wike’s N5billion grant, among other beneficiary-state governors.

Moreover, the group noted that it was no coincidence that Governor Wike gave Benue State another N500million and proceeded to declare his intent to run for president in the state on Sunday.

The group also raised issues of the declaration of support by the Benue governor for Governor Wike’s presidential aspiration, describing it as an aberration and tantamount to undue favouritism.

While calling on the party to provide equal opportunity to all aspirants, the group in the release said, “the Benue governor having openly expressed his position on zoning by clamouring for a Southern president, should recuse himself as the chairman of the 37-man PDP Zoning Committee or the party leadership relieve him of his position as chairman and membership of the zoning committee.”