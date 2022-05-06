Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has applauded the judgement of the Supreme Court over the rightful ownership of oil wells in Akiri and Mbede communities in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government areas of the state.

He said the state government did not drag its neighbouring Imo State to Court to claim victory but to defend its ownership rights of oil wells in Akiri and Mbede communities.

Wike spoke in Port Harcourt, the state capital, while reacting to the judgement of the Supreme Court delivered on Friday on the boundary dispute between the two states over the affected oil wells.

The governor said: “It bears repeating that the quest to defend our ownership rights through the courts over the Akiri and Mbede oil wells was not intended to claim victory over Imo or any other State.

“We also deplore the collusive actions of the NBC, which unfortunately, has become notorious as one of the most corrupt national agencies, which has functioned more in causing confusion then resolving boundary disputes.”

He stated that while the dispute lingered, the National Boundary Commission (NBC) did nothing in demarcating the boundaries to establish the proper location and title to the disputed oil wells.

But instead of ensuring that NBC did its work, Wike said the one-time Imo State governor, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, repudiated the subsisted 50:50 per cent sharing formula and also made provocative claims as exclusive owner of the oil wells.

The governor said: “In order to actualise this spurious claims, he (Ihedioha) stealthily wrote a letter dated 9th August 2019 to President Muhammad Buhari and requested for the refund of the sum of N15billion from Rivers State to Imo State as backlog of accrued proceeds from the 13% derivation revenue of the said oil wells.

“Acting on Governor Ihedioha’s letter, Mr. President warranted a letter to be written to the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMFAC) through his late Chief of State, Mr. Abba Kyari, to alter the status quo in favour of Imo State without reference to the subsisting dispute and agreement between the two States.”

He said Rivers State government was surprised by that action because since 1999, Dr. Peter Odili and Chief Achike Udenwa, both former governors of the respective States had agreed to 50:50 per cent sharing of derivative proceeds from those wells.

Wike said: “Accordingly, we first applied to the Federal High Court, Abuja and among other reliefs, successfully challenged the powers and authority of Mr. President to give directives to the RMFAC and or interfere in any manner whatsoever with the distribution of public revenues from the distributable pool account, including the Federation Account.

“In approaching the Supreme Court in this matter, we believed that the dispute between the two States and the contentious issues are such that the Court can judicially, justly and expeditiously determine with the available facts and supporting evidence, including valid administrative maps, subsisting judgement, and other relevant documents.”

The governor expressed delight that the Supreme Court has spoken and hoped that Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodima, will accept the outcome in good faith.

“This, we may readily oblige, despite the betrayals and back-stabbing by Emeka Ihedioha, who in spite of the extensive support and goodwill he received from the Government and people of Rivers State to become Governor, led the onslaught and created a wedge between two brotherly States that have been living at peace and in friendship with each other.”

Wike, who thanked the lawyers who prosecuted and secured the landmark judicial success for Rivers State, announced the conferment of State’s honours on each of them as Distinguished Service Stars of Rivers State.

In her goodwill message, Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, said Rivers people were happy for yet another victory Governor Wike has secured for the state by legally protecting its oil assets.

In his response, Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, noted that a good leader like Governor Wike makes history from which useful lessons can be learned like defending Rivers interests and also extending hands of fellowship to Imo State.

On his part, chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Elders’ Forum, Chief Ferdinand Alabraba, described Governor Wike as a useful instrument God has used to take Rivers State to greater height of success.