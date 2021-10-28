ADVERTISEMENT

Rivers State commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, has said Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has made the state the development index for Nigeria.

Nsirim said this yesterday when the overall winner of the essay competition organised by the ministry as part of the second phase of its #OurStateOurResponsibility advocacy campaign, Miss Sophia Awajibenem Oyibo, paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

“The developmental strides of Governor Nyesom Wike in all sectors of the state’s economy are so glaring that nobody can deny the fact Rivers State, today, is the development index for Nigeria,” he said.

He expressed delight in the performance of Oyibo in media appearances as the face of the ministry and the Ambassador to the #OurStateOurResponsibility advocacy campaign.

The commissioner reiterated that the aim of the second phase of the campaign was to re-engineer the desires of the younger generation to pay premium to the core values of society such as hard work, honesty and integrity as the hallmark for greatness.

He congratulated Oyibo and pledged the ministry’s support to all the programmes she would initiate in tandem with the #OurStateOurResponsibility advocacy campaign.

Earlier, Oyibo had expressed gratitude to the ministry for the opportunity created for the young ones to redirect their energy towards pursuing good societal values.