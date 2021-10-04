Former emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi II, has noted with delight, the quality of leadership demonstrated by Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, in making the state home for all Nigerians.

This is as Governor Wike called on Nigerians to work together to salvage the country from current political and socio-economic woes.

Sanusi, who is also the Grand Khaleefa of the Tijaniyyan Order in Nigeria, spoke yesterday during a courtesy visit to the Rivers State Governor at Government House, Port Harcourt.

He acknowledged the quality of public infrastructure, the development strides and security provided for all residents by the Wike’s administration.

The former emir said he was in Rivers State for a familiarisation tour to leaders and members of Tjjaniyya Order, who were resident in the state.

Sanusi said: “This is part of the familiarisation tour to meet with the leaders and members of the order here in Port Harcourt. “I will like to thank your Excellency, they have informed me of the support they have received and we have watched closely the efforts of his Excellency to make Rivers a home for all Nigerians. To make all Nigerians feel they’re true citizens of this country and to protect life and property and the freedom of persons.”

He assured the governor that the order does not tolerate extremism, but advocates peace, brotherhood, togetherness, solidarity and progress of the country.

Responding, Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, said development can only be secured in a society that promotes good governance that is predicated on the rule of law.

Wike stated that the country’s economy was not doing well, adding that everyday Nigerians wake up to bad news that have exerted excruciating pains on them.

The governor maintained that everybody could attest to the fact that things are not well in Nigeria and it does not matter how pretenders try to exonerate themselves from the happenings.

He said: “We should brace up; it behooves of all Nigerians to say, ‘we must work together to salvage our country. We must work together to move this country forward.’ It doesn’t matter where you come from.

“Because poverty does not know Fulani. It does not know Hausa. It does not know Igbo, it does not know Yoruba. It does not know other ethnic groups.”