Rivers State commissioner for information and communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, has said Governor Nyesom Wike had set the state on the threshold of a development agenda that catalyses progress in all facets of life.

He, therefore, charged journalists in the state to work to be part of the agenda of the administration to build a society where everyone will be safe and happy.

Nsirim spoke Friday night during a get-together he organised for members of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Rivers State Council in Port Harcourt.

The commissioner said: “Governor Wike stands tall among governors in the country. He has used the New Vision blueprint to progressively rewrite history that has made every Rivers citizens proud.

“Governor Wike’s legacy projects speak for themselves. As information commissioner, I don’t need to embark on propaganda because the facts speak for themselves.

“We, as agenda setters for the world, must always rise up against partisanship and pecuniary benefits to speak the truth at all times.

“Journalists must not allow themselves to serve as dump sites for unverified information that anoints those who play to the gallery as social crusaders.

“As preparations for 2023 general elections begin, the media should not succumb to yellow journalism by promoting campaign of calumny.

“Media practitioners have a God-given assignment to promote good governance and every practitioner’s role will be judged by posterity.”

Also speaking, the vice president of the NUJ in Zone F, Opaka Dokubo, called for unity among journalists in the state to achieve set goals and commended the state government for the gesture.

Earlier in his welcome address, the chairman, Caretaker Committee of the NUJ in the state, Amaechi Okonkwo, thanked the state government for the gesture and pledged the cooperation of journalists towards building a better Rivers State.