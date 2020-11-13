By Anayo Onukwugha |

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has declared that achievements of his administration has killed the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other political parties in the state.

Wike made the declaration yesterday while speaking during the reception organised by the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to welcome members of the APC back into PDP.

Leaders of the defectors include former Director of Finance and Administration in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Henry Ogiri; APC South-South administrative officer, Gloria Boma Harry; Mr. Lolo Ibieneye and Alhaji Hassan Douglas.

The governor stated that prior to 2015, the APC had promised to transform the country, fix the East-West Road, and provide good governance to Nigerians.

He said in the contrary, the APC has continued to give excuses for its colossal failure after it orchestrated the unfortunate conspiracy to remove President Goodluck Jonathan from office.

Wike said: “Are things better today? So why do you allow people to tell you lies.

How long can you continue to listen to the lies of the All Progressives Congress. They have nothing for Nigerians. It is unfortunate that there was a conspiracy to remove a Niger Delta person as President”.