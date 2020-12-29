By Anayo Onukwugha |

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has said that the completion of the Opobo section of the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo Unity Road, which will attract development to Opobo Kingdom, was a top priority to his administration.

Wike gave the assurance yesterday in Opobo town, headquarters of Opobo/Nkoro local government area of the state, while speaking at the ceremony to mark the 150th Anniversary of the establishment of Opobo Kingdom.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor, who expressed delight that Opobo people and friends could drive by road to participate in the memorable event, assured that the road will be completed and commissioned in January 2021.

“As you’re coming from the Ogoni area, you’ll see that we have finished the first phase of Sakpenwa-Bori road; full dualisation. Now, we believe that the second phase will take it to Kono with street lights installed.

“That will ease movement and reduce the level of crime in that place. We are happy that you can drive from Bori and within five minutes, you’re heading to Opobo.

“When that road is completed, it will bring development. I’m glad that I made a promise to the people of Opobo. We believe that by ending of January 2021, that we will come back to commission the road,” Wike said.

The governor noted the efforts of the federal lawmaker who represents Andoni/Opobo/Nkoro Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Awaji-Inombek Abiante, in connecting Opobo kingdom to the national grid in a bid to solve the age-long problem of lack of electricity in the area.

Wike said his administration will continue to support developmental plans of the kingdom that will make life easy for them.

He added: “I am happy with the move to connect you to the national grid. That project, is a constituency project of one of your own who represents Andoni/ Opobo-Nkoro Federal Constituency, that is Awaji-Inombek Abiante.