Lagos based media outfit, Sportsville has unveiled plans to hold its maiden Sportsville Awards ceremony come January 30, 2021.

The media outfit which has her programs running in different TV stations across the country said it would use the event to honor some very distinguished Nigerians that are contributing to the nation’s sports development.

Leading the list of those to be honored is Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, Edo State deputy governor, Rt Hon Philip Shaibu and the President of Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Engr Habu Gumel.

The president of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Melvin Pinnick and his counterpart in the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Engr Musa Kida also makes the list that includes NWFL chairperson, Aisha Falode, Enyimba chairman, Felix Anyansi Agwu and chairman of Monimichelle, Nigeria’s leading stadium facilities construction outfit, Ebi Egbe. Veteran sports journalist cum media icon, Dr Larry Izamoje of Brilla FM and Super Eagles number one supporter, Dr Rauf Ladipo are on the list.

Sportsville’s board chairman, Hon Frank Ilaboya, said the award is Sportsville’s own way of appreciating those doing well to take Nigerian sports to greater heights, even as he added that the awards would be an annual event to reward excellence.

“We are coming out with this Special Recognition award as a way to recognize excellence and encourage those doing well for Nigerian sports to do more for the country. We would make it an annual event,” Ilaboya stated.