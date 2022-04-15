The political rift between the Edo State governor Godwin Obaseki and his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike, appears far from over as the latter, yesterday, ignored the former when he visited the state to campaign for votes ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primaries.

Wike, a PDP presidential aspirant, who was accompanied by the South/South vice chairman of the party, Chief Dan Orbih, met with party delegates at the Government Reservation Area (GRA) residence of former Board of Trustees, (BoT), late Chief Tony Anenih, instead of the party’s state secretariat.

He until his departure from the state didn’t meet Obaseki, despite the fact that they are both of the same party. Obaseki was however in the state throughout the period Wike visited.

Wike and Obaseki had fallen out over the internal tussle within Edo PDP.

However, Wike, while speaking at the palace of the Benin Monarch said if elected as president, he would focus on checking insecurity with massive investment in intelligence gathering.

He insisted that it is only in a secured environment that economic activities, agriculture and investment in infrastructure can thrive.

He said: “I was here one and a half years ago as the director general of the campaign for the re-election of Governor Obaseki but I am here today not on behalf of anybody but of myself and my team to seek your prayers.

“I have come to Benin to talk to the delegates of our party that will be part of our national convention by May 28th and 29th. The way our country has fared, Nigeria needs somebody that will see white and say it is white and will see black and say that it is black. If the PDP gives me the ticket, I have enough experience to tackle Nigeria’s mirage of problems having been a local government chairman, Minister of State overseeing Education and now governor.

On his part, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II commended the competence and capacity of Wike based on what he has done as governor of Rivers State.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged political leaders to promote and ensure sustenance of the African culture and traditions which he said the colonial masters tried to erase after discovering that Benin Kingdom and others had a superior administration and civilization than them.

On Wike’s ambition he said “Wike is our son, we love him and if I say so, I believe I am speaking on behalf of our ancestors. We will keep praying for him so that he does not come across anybody that will mislead him, that will mis-inform him and may he and his family not come across harm,” he said.