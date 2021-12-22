Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has signed into law the Rivers State Appropriation Bill, which was passed into law by the Rivers State House of Assembly last week.

The speedy passage of the budget into law by the lawmakers, less than two weeks after it was presented on the floor of the House by the governor, generated criticisms, especially from the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), who insisted that due processes were not followed before passage.

Speaking while signing the budget into law at the Executive Chamber of Government House, Port Harcourt yesterday, Wike said his administration would mobilise resources towards achieving 80 percent implementation of the 2022 budget.

He said, “By the grace of God, we’ll hit the ground running from January 1st. And so we think that what you have done is to give support to the executive council to render good services to the people of the state.”

The governor hinted that as a political year, 2022 will also be turbulent politically and will require so much attention in that regards.

Wike noted that the refusal of President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the Electoral Act amendment bill would have ripple effects on the polity, particularly if the National Assembly decides to override his veto.

The governor said: “So, next year will be politically turbulent and it will affect performance of every budget.”

But I pray to God that it shouldn’t be much, so that we will be able to execute the necessary plans and goods we have for our people.”

He said despite all challenges, his administration will remain focused in providing services to the State and its people.

Wike said, “Everything will be put in place to ensure the state has the enabling resources to execute and implement what is provided in the budget.

“I must sincerely thank and assure you that we will do all we can to make sure we achieve not less than 80 percent of the implementation of the budget, believing that God willing we will get the necessary resources.”

In his remarks, Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, acknowledged the robust collaboration that has existed between the executive and the legislature.