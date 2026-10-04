Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has challenged former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, to explain the whereabouts of the $308 million reportedly realised from the sale of the state-owned gas turbine power stations during his administration.

Wike made the demand on Sunday at a town hall meeting with leaders, elders and stakeholders of Ogbakor Etche in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The minister also questioned what Amaechi, who governed the state between 2007 and 2015 before serving as Minister of Transportation for eight years, achieved for the people of Rivers State during his years in public office.

Wike’s latest attack centred on the controversial sale of the state’s power plants, which was investigated by the Justice Omereji Commission of Inquiry.

The commission reportedly indicted Amaechi over the transaction. The former governor subsequently challenged the commission’s report in court, but the case was dismissed by the High Court, Court of Appeal and Supreme Court.

Wike said the people of Rivers State deserved to know what became of the proceeds of the transaction.

“Amaechi sold the gas turbine power stations for $308 million. Where is the money? What did Rivers people get from it?

“So, where is the money? Rivers people are asking: what happened to the $308 million?” he said.

The FCT minister also took aim at Amaechi’s record as governor, challenging him to identify the benefits his administration delivered to the people.

“When you had the opportunity to be governor of Rivers State, what did you bring to our people?

“From Igwuruta to Chokochoko, it was a problem. From Chokochoko to Omoku, it was a problem.

“You became Minister of Transportation for eight years. Which person from our area did you bring to the limelight? Mention just one!” he said.

Wike urged the people of Etche to assess politicians based on what they had delivered to their communities rather than on personal loyalty or political affiliations.

He cited the appointment of Professor Dimiri Mercury as Vice-Chancellor of Rivers State University and the establishment of the university’s Faculty of Agriculture campus in the area as examples of what he described as tangible benefits from political engagement.

The minister also pointed to the appointments of Senator Allwell Onyesoh and House of Representatives member Kelechi Wogu.

“Politics is not about what one person will gain. Politics is about what your people will gain.

“Ask yourself; what has this person brought to our people? What has he done to improve the lives of our people? What opportunities have been created?

“We must begin to ask these questions because politics without development is meaningless,” Wike said.

Wike further urged the people to support President Bola Tinubu’s administration, which he said had placed emphasis on infrastructure, due process, accountability and inclusive governance.

He said political support should be based on programmes and development rather than individual interests.

“Under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, we are witnessing a system that respects the rule of law and demands absolute transparency from public office holders.

“Governance is about lifting the people, not about personal aggrandisement or evading lawful inquiries into state properties.

“When people loot or mismanage the commonwealth, the law must take its course,” he said.

According to Wike, the Federal Government’s investment in infrastructure and its emphasis on accountability should encourage citizens to demand measurable results from political office holders.

He urged the people of Etche to “wise up” politically, stressing that political allegiance should be determined by programmes, development and opportunities available to the people.

The minister said politicians should be judged by their records and their ability to improve the welfare of citizens, rather than by their capacity to maintain political influence.

The meeting also served as a platform for Wike to canvass support for what he described as a political direction centred on development and alignment with the Tinubu administration.

Earlier, Wike and other political stakeholders visited the palace of the late elder statesman and member of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, Emmanuel Opurum, the Etche/Ochie of Etche land, to offer condolences to his family.

Opurum died at the age of 106. Wike pledged to support the family in making arrangements for the burial.