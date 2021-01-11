By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has counselled members of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to discard politics of bitterness that often make them to frustrate development projects attracted by others to their communities.

Wike gave the counsel on Monday during the inauguration of the Rumuche /Rumuakunde/Ohna Awuse Link Road in Emohua local government area of the state, which was performed by the former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha.

The governor stated that politics is a game of interest and future looking politicians like him are not vindictive in nature, but pursue the interest that will enhance the overall socioeconomic life of communities and individuals that have supported the party.

He challenged Senator Andrew Uchendu of the APC to show what he has achieved for his community while a member of both the House of Representatives and Senate.

Wike announced the immediate award of contract for the reconstruction of the Mgbuitawo Road Uchendu’s community to serve as a proof that he is a liberal politician.

The governor said: “I am different, so, I will do the Mgbuitawo Road immediately. I am going to do it because I am not a vindictive politician. If I am a vindictive politician, that road will not be done.

“Also, I want to tell him, there is no need to play politics with bitterness. Politics is a game, we will talk today and talk tomorrow. No permanent friend and enemy but permanent interest.

“For Mgbuitawo Community people, Ohna Awuse, and Emeka Woke do not hold anything against you. Therefore the road will be constructed.

“So, the Commissioner for Works is hereby directed to go and scoop the Mgbuitawo community road, and also go for the internal roads in Ogbakiri Town.”

He also announced that streetlights will be installed on the just inaugurated Rumuche/Rumuakunde/Ohna Awuse link Road and Isiodu Road all in Emohua local government area to further appreciate the support that they have given to him.

Wike said: “I came here, I told you that I will do this road, I give God the glory that I have done it using one of the best constructing firms in Nigeria.

Inaugurating the road project, Senator Rochas Okorocha, who represents Imo West Senatorial District at the senate, said it was time for people of like-minds who desire the best for Nigeria to stop complaining but come together to join force to make the country great.

Okorocha said: “In this dispensation, there are many bad people in APC, many bad people in PDP. I think the good people of APC and good people of PDP must come together for purpose of making Nigeria great.

“I could imagine where I join forces with Wike. Governor Wike, this is my hand of friendship. Let us bring all like minds, all great people of Nigeria. Rather than complaining, let us come together to make this country greater and greater as it should be.”