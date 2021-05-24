Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has accused a former Niger State governor, Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu, as a mole in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Wike, who stated this on Monday while speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt, was reacting to a recent statement credited to Aliyu, where he described the Rivers State governor as a dictator.

The governor said: “There is no political dictator in Rivers State as far as PDP is concerned. This is one state PDP is sure of winning any day, any time. But, this is not the case of Niger State where Muazu Babangida Aliyu was governor.”

“Muazu Babangida Aliyu is a political liability to the PDP; he is not an asset. This is a man who openly said they worked against former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015. Thank God former Governor Jonah Jang and Sule Lamido said it was a lie and they were not with him.

“Muazu Babangida Aliyu is what you call a chronic liar and serial betrayer. He is a mole in PDP. I challenge him, he is a mole in PDP.”

Wike stated that PDP has not been able to conduct its congresses in Niger State due to the former governor’s dictatorial tendencies, adding that the party failed woefully in the 2015 and 2019 general elections due to Aliyu’s influence in Niger State.

“You can imagine if Aliyu can make PDP to win in Niger State. No PDP congress has been held in Niger State because of Aliyu’s dictatorial tendencies. He has no job.

“Let Muazu Babangida Aliyu show us one concrete thing he did in Niger State as governor. In 2015, PDP lost in Niger State because he worked against the party. In 2019, PDP lost woefully; we have no Senator or House of Representatives member in Niger State,” Wike added.

ADVERTISEMENT

He wondered why Aliyu, who opposed the choice of Prince Uche Secondus in 2017, would turn round to be the spokesman of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP.

READ ALSO: