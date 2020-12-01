By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

As Rivers State prepares for local government election in first quarter of 2021, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has challenged council Chairmen in the state to show the projects they had executed in order to get a second term tickets.

Wike gave the challenge on Tuesday while commissioning a new secretariat of Ikwerre local government area, renovated and refurbished old council secretariat as well as a three-kilometre internal road, executed by Chairman of the council, Hon. Samuel Nwanosike.

The governor, who was represented by the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, said there was the need for the council Chairmen to present their report cards so as to save the face of the party in the state.

He said: “I want to send this message to other local government local government Chairmen to present their projects for commissioning. Present your report cards because we are going in for local government election. We want to save the face of the party.

“If you perform, you will come back. If you don’t perform, don’t even think of picking the nomination form. We want to work with those who can deliver. We don’t want rhetorics.

“Chairman of Ikwerre local government area, Hon. Samuel Nwanosike has performed very well. Today, we are witnessing a man that is making eloquent testimony that those calling for the scrapping of local government administration should change their mind.

“I have been opportuned to go round the 319 wards in the state and I must confess that what I see here is completely different from stories from here and there.”

Earlier in his address, Chairman of Ikwerre local government area, Hon. Samuel Nwanosike, vowed not to betray the trust of Wike in the delivery of dividends of democracy to the people of the area.

Describing the council secretariat as one of the most modern in Nigeria, Nwanosike pleaded with the governor to give him and his team another opportunity to continue to deliver quality leadership to the people.

He said: “Again, we wish to reaffirm our unreserved loyalty to Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike. We will never betray his trust in the delivery of dividends of democracy to our people.

“With a new council secretariat, renovated and refurbished former council secretariat, new perimeter fence and network of internal roads, Ikwerre local government area has one of the most modern secretariats in Nigeria.

“Your Excellency, we ask that you give us the opportunity to continue to deliver good leadership and democracy dividends to our people. Together, we have set a pace and completed this milestone and together, we can make Ikwerre local government area great.”