By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has called on members of the National Assembly not to skew the Electoral Act to suit their personal ambition.

He stated that the amendment of the Electoral Act by the National Assembly will be mere charade if card reader is not to be used to determine the validity of every vote cast.

Wike spoke on when he appeared on a live television programme, which was monitored in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The governor observed that several attempts to achieve a credible electoral reform had been mired by overriding personal ambition of persons with vested political interest within and outside the National Assembly.

He said because most National Assembly members are often preoccupied about the next election, they tend to skew the electoral amendment Act to benefit their interest and that of their political party.

Wike said: “Why didn’t the President sign the last amendment Electoral Act, why? Because APC as a party had informed the president that if you sign this electoral amendment, you are likely to lose the election. Therefore, don’t sign it. And of course, the President did not sign the electoral amendment Act.

“I am not carried away by the antics of the National Assembly. They all know what will make the country to move forward. One, make the election to be transparent by ensuring that all votes are counted.

“You can achieve that by allowing the card reader to function. So that the figures recorded on the card reader should tally with the transmitted figures.”

On the appointment of new Service Chiefs, the governor advised them to shun politics and concentrate on strategy that will enable them to expeditiously end insurgency in the country .

He noted that lots of Nigerians had lost confidence in the former Service Chiefs, thus, the clamour for President Muhammadu Buhari to sack them.

Wike, who applauded President for eventually listening to the cry of the citizens, advised the new Service Chiefs to preoccupy themselves by mapping out strategy that improve the security architecture of the country.

The governor said: “They must understand that challenges are enormous and so they have a lot of work to do. They should not concern themselves with politics.

“Part of the problem we had with former Service Chiefs, was that they were involved in politics. Instead of concentrating on the security of the nation, they were very much involved in politics. Nobody can deny that fact. The moment you politicise security, then you are bound to have problems.”