Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has urged Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi to return the mandate he got on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Wike, who made the demand yesterday while speaking at the inauguration of the Eastern Bypass Road in Port Harcourt, said it was rather unfortunate that instead of seeking appeal to the judgment of the court that sacked him, Umahi made a reckless statement attacking the judge.

The governor said: “Look at a governor making a reckless statement simply because a judge made a judgement according to his own opinion, which you are entitled to appeal up to the Supreme Court.

“You have called somebody a thief in the market and you’re saying I’m sorry, it is late. That your sorry, we members of the public don’t take it.”

He stated that it was the first time in Nigeria’s political history that defection of a governor to another party was being contested in court.

Wike said the decision of the PDP to challenge the defection of the governor and others elected on its platform should be seen as a clear example of what is required to strengthen democracy.

The governor, who stated that it was PDP members who took Umahi to court to demand the mandate of the party from him, said: “If our party had done this earlier when people were leaving in the National Assembly, we won’t have had the problem we are having today.

“That is one of the problems of party leadership. People cannot come out and take the bull by the horns. So, Governor Umahi, be rest assured that the PDP will continue this matter down to the Supreme Court, we will continue with the matter.”

Speaking at the event, NDDC interim administrator, Dr Efiong Akwa, said the commission would redeem its 50 percent financial obligation for the completion of the Eastern Bypass dual carriage way in Port Harcourt.

Akwa, who said the agency would discharge its obligation as soon as it receives its 2022 budget, said: “NDDC’s counterpart fund for the construction of this important road is already captured in the NDDC 2022 budget. As a responsible corporate citizen, we are committed to keeping our promise.”

He commended Governor Wike for the timely completion of the project, noting the Port Harcourt was fast becoming a modern metropolis under the governor’s administration.

He said: “The socio-economic importance of this road in the lives of businesses and residents along this road cannot be over emphasised.”