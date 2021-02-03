ADVERTISEMENT

By INNEH BARTH, Asaba

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and former Delta State Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan have paid glowing tributes to late Pa Okowa, the father of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

The duo spoke at separate condolence visits to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State in Asaba.

Governor Wike said, “When I heard of the tragic incidents of the loss of your father and the Majority Leader, I was shocked. It’s most unfortunate; even if your father lived to a good old age, nobody would want to lose his father because as a father, the kind of advice and the things he will tell you, nobody will say it to you.

“And, as it is today you have lost that kind of fatherly advice you normally get from your late father. I know how painful it is and whatever affects you affects Delta State and also affects Rivers State.

Similarly, Uduaghan said that Pa Okowa had been a father to him and many people for many years and told the Okowa’s to see the passing of their father as one tough time that must pass by.

“I am here first as Uduaghan family and as the immediate past Governor, to pay our condolence on the death of Pa Okowa.

“Pa Okowa was not just a father of PDP but was first a father of GDM for those of us who know his history far back.

“He had been our father for quite some time; age wise, we wouldn’t say he didn’t live long enough. He lived for 88 years and that’s quite remarkable in these times where you talk to someone last week and this week he’s gone.”

Governor Okowa however, thanked delegation for the visit, and said that his family was encouraged by the visit of several friends and well wishers, including the Rivers Governor, adding that his father was a father to many.

“I must thank you for this visit because you are my first colleague to come. I do not take this visit for granted because I know our relationship is beyond that of governors.

“My father lived a glorious life and we thank God for calling him at this time. He was actually a very active man in his teaching days. He was quite a disciplinarian and that helped to shape some of us in the course of our life.

“He was full of life but in a few days he was just gone. We give God the glory for his life having lived the number of years that he has lived.”