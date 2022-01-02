The Emir of Bauchi, Rilwanu Sulkaimanu Adamu, yesterday conferred the traditional title of Jagoran Bauchi on Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike.

Governor Wike was in Bauchi to celebrate the New Year with his Bauchi counterpart, Governor Bala Mohammed.

Wike on arrival paid a courtesy visit to the emir.

He expressed satisfaction with Governor Bala’s development projects, describing him as a reliable and dependable colleague.

On the calls made by individuals, groups and organizations on Governor Bala to run for the presidency in the 2023 election, Wike described it as timely, adding that the Bauchi governor had all it takes.

Governor Bala Mohammed expressed gratitude to Wike for visiting Bauchi on the special occasion of the New Year.

The Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Sulaimanu Adamu, said Wike’s visit would further strengthen his relationship with Governor Bala, the Bauchi Emirate and the cordial relationship between Rivers and Bauchi states.

Governor Mohammed described Wike as a dynamic leader who always provides salutary effects and the way forward for the PDP as a party whenever confronted with challenges.

He appreciated the courage, forthrightness and capacity to say the truth as it is, saying they were connected to each other in the unity and progress of the country.

He noted with dismay that people misunderstand Wike’s humility, adding; “I will always be proud to be with you. I don’t have anything to fight with you. I always appreciate you both in my inner and public domains. Your coming to Bauchi today is auspicious and assuring that we have a big brother in the other side of the country”.

Bala said the country had a tripod with the South-South providing the balance, and rekindling that balance makes Nigeria safe, hence the need to reposition to provide better leadership.