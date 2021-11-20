Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has paid an appreciation visit to his Adamawa State counterpart, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, for his role as the chairman, National Convention Committee of the PDP which produced Iyorchia Ayu as the new national chairman of the party.

During the visit yesterday in Yola, Wike said it was to commend the committee through its chairman for making Nigerians believe that the party had repositioned itself to take over leadership in 2023.

He noted that it was not easy for the committee at the time many people believed it was not going to be well for the party.

“Your committee has done well, you have not put us in shame. The committee has actualised the potentials with the opportunity given to them.

“Today, Gov Fintiri’s name has become a household name in politics because of the convention he conducted transparently,” Wike said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged people of the state to give the party a second chance to complete development projects.

Responding, Fintiri urged him to continue reaching out to the party with ideas as it is now stable and ready to win 2023 elections at all levels.

“We know what you done for the party, the party is now stable and ready to take over government very soon,” he said.