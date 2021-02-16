ADVERTISEMENT

By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry-Banigo, has said the Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike-led administration has the passion to develop the whole of Rivers State with people oriented projects.

Harry-Banigo disclosed this when the people of Oproama community in Asari-Toru local government area of the state paid her a courtesy call in Government House, Port Harcourt.

She stated that Wike has a burning desire to develop Kalabari communities, adding that his passion made him to engage with stakeholders to fast track the take-off of phase one of the project.

The deputy governor said: “Security of the area is very key for the successful completion of the job. In all the areas the hovernor had executed projects, the contractors have always had a cordial relationship with the community people. Kalabari youths must be peaceful.

“You know there are people who are going to work there, the engineers, they will need the assurance of security from our people, go home talk to your youths, tell them these people are not coming to make money, they are not milking us.

“They are coming to give service, and it is important we drive this fact home, you can see that in all the communities we have been commissioning projects across the state, all the contractors give good testimonies of how the communities have cooperated with them”.

Harry-Banigo, who expressed gratitude to the people of the Oproama community for supporting the governor, urged them to speak out when detractors peddle false hood about programmes and policies of the Wike-led Administration.

She said: “Thank you for supporting the Governor, continue to speak out for him, not only here, speak against any voice that is not saying the truth let us not allow falsehood to take over our communities”.

Earlier, the traditional ruler of Oproama community, King Tubotamuno Dick-Jaw, had informed Harry-Banigo, that they were at the Government House, to felicitate with her and to congratulate her specially, as a Kalabari woman, and the fact that the Trans-Kalabari Road would see the light of day in her tenure as deputy governor.

Dick-Jaw stated that the Oproama community, which has a large expanse of arable land was ready to key into the Trans Kalabari road project.