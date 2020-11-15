ADVERTISEMENT

By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Mrs Ipalibo Harry-Banigo, has called on nurses and other health professionals to deliver special care in the treatment of diabetic patients in the state.

Harry-Banigo made th call at the weekend in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, while speaking at the function to commemorate the 2020 World Diabetics Day.

She stated that the Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike-led administration, continue to implement programmes and policies to reduce the disease burden of the people of the state.

She further starest that the commitment to guarantee affordable and accessible healthcare delivery in the state was not negotiable.

The deputy governor, who is a Harvard trained public health physician, said as the number of people with diabetes continues to increase across the globe, the role of nurses and other health care lroviders is increasingly crucial in managing the impact of their health condition.

Harry-Banigo said: “Nurses are often the first health professionals that a patient interacts with and so the quality of their initial assessment, care and treatment is imperative and vital.

She advised that diabetes can be prevented by maintaining a regular medical examination, living a healthy lifestyle, including avoiding sugary drinks, processed foods, tobacco, alcohol, and regular exercise.

The theme for the World Diabetes Day 2020 is “The Nurse and Diabetes” which aims at raising awareness on the crucial role that nurses play in supporting people living with diabetes.