A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Hon Innocent Ajaelu, has declared that the fight against illegal refining of petroleum products by Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike-led administration in the state was not politically-motivated.

Frontline opposition politicians in the state had alleged that Wike was using the fight against the illegal refinery operators to force them to join the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

But, speaking with LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt, Ajaelu insisted that the soot that have enveloped the atmosphere of the state since 2016 as a result of the activities of the illegal refinery operators, does not differentiate between the APC and the PDP.

He said, “It is a blatant lie that the fight against illegal refining in Rivers State is politically motivated. The soot is poisonous to health and it does not know who is APC and who is PDP.

“When people don’t have anything to say about somebody, they begin to bring in something that is neither here nor there. How will you say that Wike is using the fight against soot to lure people into PDP? That is not correct.

“I am not holding brief for Wike, but my only worry is that it took a long time, when people had died and others suffering before Wike embarked on this fight. Secondly, the fight against soot is the fight everybody should be involved in.

“My challenge is that these people that do this thing are from localities, people know them and people see them.

Even those of them involved in the cooking are not safe. So, anybody using it as a propaganda against Wike shows that the person does not have anything against Wike.

“That fight against soot is apolitical fight. Every sane leader will know that the soot is affecting the health of residents of Rivers State and does not differentiate between PDP and APC,” he said.