The Governor Nyesom Wike Volunteer Network says his agenda for youths will address youth restiveness, unemployment and poverty in the country.

The group noted that Wike believes in the youth and is ready to rescue them from the grip of evil administrators who only invest in the future of their immediate families and allow the children of the poor to suffer untold hardships.

The network said there would be full representation of youths in the government of Wike if elected president of the country in 2023.

In a statement issued yesterday by Solomon Okoduwa, the coordinator general of the network, it said no country can develop without investing in the future of its youth.

“Worse still, our youths have been negatively engaged in various social vices that have affected the socio-economic progress of our country, thus; leaving the impoverished populace in perpetual fear of insecurity, food insecurity and unemployment which keep increasing.

“However, disappointments from successive administrations from the military era till date especially the President Muhammadu Buhari administration have led to a continuous progression in unemployment even with higher institutions churning out hundreds of thousands of graduates yearly into the society.

“Confronted with these realities, Nigerian youths have become victims of human trafficking in search of greener pasture on other shores, drug peddling, banditry and other vices which are sad stories,” the statement said.

Okoduwa also assured of Wike’s eagerness to reverse the trend.

He added; “Governor Wike is desirous to make Nigeria work. The country has all it takes to make it work which includes the youth. A path needs to be charted for them. His Excellency is enthusiastic to make Nigerian youths critical stakeholders to positively contribute to the successful running of the government at all levels when elected.

“The youth require a meeting point with those that will chart a course for their involvement in nation building engendering advocacy against bad governance human trafficking, cultism, drug abuse and other social vices.”

He added that the Rivers governor’s passion was borne out of a strong conviction that Nigeria can work,