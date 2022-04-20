As presidential aspirants under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) await decision of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party on where to zone its presidential ticket, House of Representatives aspirant, Engr. Henry Bigimo Imhanusomon, said the candidacy of Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike will rescue the nation from its economic woes.

Imhanusomon who is seeking the ticket of Esan North East/Esan South East federal constituency of Edo State under the platform of the PDP told newsmen in Benin City, that he hinged his support for Wike on his capacity to deliver good governance for the people of Rivers State.

He added that Nigeria is on a crossroads and bedeviled by hydra-headed problems that require a true and committed leader that can restore the country to it lost glory.

“As the governor of Rivers State who inherited an empty treasury from his predecessor, Wike proved his mettle by turning the state around for good to become the envy of other states in Nigeria.

“Today Rivers State is the most peaceful state, the most beautiful state as a result of massive infrastructural development by the governor and a friendly state for those on legitimate business in the state.

“The giant stride achievements of Governor Wike cannot be overemphasized. Wike turned the state into a modern city where citizens of developed nations of the world come on holidays and tourism thereby bringing foreign earnings to the country via tourism.

“As we are all aware, Edo State was controlled by the All Progressives Congress (APC), but it is a PDP state today because of the personal sacrifices and tireless efforts of Governor Wike who had to travel all the way from Rivers State to spend sleepless nights in Edo State during the gubernatorial elections. Indeed we the youths are very proud of Governor Wike,” he said.