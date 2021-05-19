Douglas Balarabe, chairman of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, Wikki Tourist FC of Bauchi, has declared the club would bounce back despite their recent disappointing performance which led to the resignation of team head coach, Usman Abdallah, yesterday.

The former Enyimba gaffer, Abdallah, quits the Bauchi side after 16 months in charge, following poor runs that has seen the club taken just eight points from their last ten league matches.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP sports from Bauchi, Balarabe said the club management would appoint Abdallah’s successor in the coming days.

“We can confirm the resignation of Usman Abdallah was on personal terms. I have a good relationship with Abdallah and the management don’t have any problem with him.

“We know that Abdallah is technically sound but football is a game that always has ups and downs. We at the management wish him well in his future endeavors.

“We have penciled down some coaches and the management will make an announcement soon on who will take over the job,” Balarabe said.

He added that; “I am confident that Wikki Tourist will bounce back and finish among the best teams in the NPFL this season.”

Wikki Tourists are currently sitting 15th on the log after earning just 24 points from 21 matches in the ongoing 2020/21 season.