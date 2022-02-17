Nigerian amateur female golfer sensation, Amina Wilfred, overcame perennial rival, Rachel Danjuma and Ugandan Eva Magala to retain the IBB Ladies Amateur Open Golf Championship title.

The Policewoman shot a combined gross score of 237 with 216 net after three days of intense golfing to beat the field of 180 golfers, who played in the 23rd edition of the championship held at the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja.

Rachael Danjuma, also of the Nigerian Police, shot a combined gross score of 246 of 222 net to finish second while Ugandan Eva Magala, who won the 21st edition of the championship came third with the gross score of 253 of 241 net.

A strong field of 180 lady golfers from host Nigeria, USA, South Korea, Botswana, Rwanda, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Tanzania and Kenya attended the well-organised tournament.

Jubilant Amina Wilfred who played in handicap 7 dedicated her victory to God Almighty, saying it was not her power.

“I thank God everything because it wasn’t by my power,” Wilfred said.

The lady captain of IBB International Golf and Country Club, Maryrose Richard-Obioha, expressed gratitude to everyone that made the tournament which is now listed on the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) a success.

“It has been a wonderful event and I thank everyone for their support and prayers,” Obioha said

