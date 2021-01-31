By Innocent Odoh |

The new president of the United States of America, Joe Biden, had hardly taken the mantle of leadership on January 20, when Nigerian leaders began to make demands on him to help address the myriads of crises bedeviling the nation. .

President Muhammadu Buhari had in a congratulatory message to the 46th president of the United States by his senior special assistant on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, said “We look forward to the Biden presidency with great hope and optimism for strengthening of existing cordial relationships, working together to tackle global terrorism, climate change, poverty and improvement of economic ties and expansion of trade.”

Also, former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, in his message to President Joe Biden , solicited support to boost the war against insurgency with a passionate appeal that the US provide the needed support required to help Nigeria and the world at large win the battle.

Atiku said, “As I congratulate President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, I urge them and their administration to strengthen US-Nigeria ties, and help our beloved nation’s war on terror by providing every type of support required to win our war against the insurgency we face and that threatens the peace of our sub region.”

However, beyond these cries for help, what does Nigeria stand to gain in the areas of economy especially now that the country has entered a second recession in five years as well as the unending war against insurgency?

The question is, in what way can Biden initiate significant changes in US-Nigeria bilateral relations, to help Nigeria fight terrorism perpetrated by the Boko Haram sect and allies such as al-qeada and Islamic State in West Africa (ISWAP) as well as the increasing banditry in the North Western part of Nigeria?

In 2010, the US-Nigeria bilateral relations was upgraded to a higher level known as the US-Nigeria Bi-national Commission (BNC). This partnership was meant to focus on fighting insecurity, promoting democracy, good governance and economic development of Nigeria among others.

On the premise of this seemingly good relations with the US, there is growing optimism that Nigeria may benefit immensely from the Biden’s presidency if it takes more strategic steps to engage the new administration.

There are however, doubts about Nigeria’s ability to rise to the occasion at this critical moment because of its internal contradictions and weak institutions. This weaknesses, has continued to hinder the potentials of the country at the international arena as experts argue that the emergence of Biden may not fundamentally change the foreign policy of US towards Nigeria but on Nigeria’s own ability.

A senior lecturer with the department of International Relations and Diplomacy, Baze University in Abuja, Mukthar Imam, believes there might be no significant difference in the US security policy towards Nigeria.

He said: “often expectations are vague, undefined and un-quantified, hence they sometimes become unrealistic. Whether Republican or Democrat, the United States foreign policy towards Nigeria and Africa seldom change..

“Reality is, the Biden administration is a continuum of the Obama era, and we shouldn’t expect too much of a shift under Biden from what or how Obama responded to the insurgency or terrorism issues in the Sahel and in West Africa.

Our expectations are that the Biden administration will provide us with tactical support,– logistics (access to modern artillery) personnel training– finance and Information sharing,” he said.

He however, noted that what Nigeria will likely get from the Biden administration will not exceed information sharing, especially in the face of global realities.

Public intellectual, Katch Ononuju, said the US president will not change anything as US policy towards Nigeria is a fixed game which does not change with presidents. He warned that Nigeria should not depend on outsiders to develop.

Ononuju said, “It is also wrong for us to think that we can progress only when third parties help us. The tool for our progress is within us. No country has developed by just looking for help from foreigners; it all depends on what strategies you streamline to help you fight insecurity and develop your economy.”

Director Centre for China Studies Charles Onunaju is of the opinion that what Nigeria gets from the US does not depend so much on what the US offers but what Nigeria has to be able to engage them with.

He said: “If we build our internal capacity and our institutional competence, we can access international public good. The international system is bristling with opportunities and risk. So, it depends on how we shape our domestic institutions, we can take the opportunities available to add to our national aggregate.”

He however, expressed concern; about the dysfunctional system in Nigeria, which has led to the collapse of infrastructure and the subsequent economic crisis that has denied Nigeria the opportunity presented by the US in the form of the African Growth Opportunity Act (AGOA).

Biden’s presidency may be different in style but it may not be different in substance in terms of what the US offers the world. So, how Nigeria relates with the US and the rest of the world remains a critical point for the leaders to ponder. AGOA existed for several years without Nigeria taping from it. Other countries like Ghana and Rwanda took advantage.

AGOA opened opportunities for Nigeria and African products to the US market but while some smaller African countries took advantage of it, Nigeria has hardly produced any significant goods that it can sell at the US market. This is the sad reality that must change before the nation can talk about what to gain from the Biden’s presidency.