The cryptocurrency market represents a highly lucrative entity in 2021, despite a recent bear run that has seen its total capitalization value fall to $1.29 trillion from just over $2 trillion over the course of barely eight weeks according to Coin Market Cap.

This type of digital currency is underpinned by variable blockchain technologies, which serve as distributed ledgers and databases that allow for the acquisition, exchange and utilisation of assets online.

In the case of second and third-generation blockchains like Ethereum, there’s also technology that allows for the creation of decentralised apps and the facilitation of so-called “smart contracts”.

But what are the advantages of cryptocurrencies and blockchain, and how will they change traditional banking in the future?

What are the Advantages of Blockchain?

One of the biggest advantages of cryptocurrencies is provided by the decentralised nature of blockchain, which negates the need for any central authority to manage, oversee and manipulate transactions.

This creates a highly accessible and transparent form of finance in the digital age, and one that allows for completely immutable record keeping.

Interestingly, this provides particular value in developing regions such as Africa, where approximately 57% of a large and fast-growing population (around 95 million overall) are classed as being ‘unbanked’. This means that they don’t have access to a traditional bank account, which in turn limits economic growth and creates a segregated society.

This, combined with incrementally higher smartphone sales and Internet penetration rates in Africa, is underpinning an economic revolution in the region that has little to do with banks and traditional lending models.

The Rise of Crypto Investment in Africa

Of course, the last 18 months or so has seen spectacular volatility in the crypto space, which has been characterised by a significant bull run through Q1 2021 and a subsequent, sudden decline.

Despite the recent slump, however, it’s important to note that assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and similar alt coins retain a considerably higher value than they did 12 months ago.

For example, the price of a single BTC token was $9,530.79 on July 23rd, 2020, but this had risen overall to a whopping $32.014.44 by July 22nd of this year.

This represents more than a three-fold increase in a 12-month period, while there’s little suggestion that the value of BTC and other crypto assets will plunge much lower in the near-term (especially with the market having stabilised during the last four weeks or so.

Clearly, sustained volatility has not stopped cryptocurrency from becoming a viable investment asset in Africa, with monthly crypto transfers to and from the region up by 55% over the past year (peaking at $316 million in June 2021). What’s more, licensed trading brokerages such as Tickmill have also integrated cryptocurrencies into their platform, including BTC, Ethereum and Litecoin.

Given the ability of cryptocurrencies to reach unbanked populations and create a more accessible and transparent banking system across the globe, it’s surely only a matter of time before such assets begin to trigger a shift in the traditional financial marketplace.

Certainly, banks are likely to integrate blockchain and crypto assets into their existing platforms in the near-term, before third-generation networks start to allow for immutable and complex smart contracts that create a standalone industry that will change banking across the globe.