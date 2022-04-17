Last Monday, April 11, 2022, the federal government and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in collaboration with the United States, United Kingdom and German governments launched the National Strategy to combat wildlife and forest crime in Nigeria (2022-2023).

During the launch, the Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi said the initiative became necessary to curb the menace of wildlife crime. He added that the fight against illegal trade in endangered species required concerted and collective action from states and across the nations.

He said “wildlife Crime syndicates are well established and organized, thus what is required is an innovative, well-connected network across the Africa countries identifying Legislative loopholes and weak security architecture to block seamless movement of wildlife Crime and proceeds.

“Today Nigeria heeds to the demand of the international community for well-structured guidelines, legislation and punishment for wildlife traffickers and other related forest crime perpetrators. The goal is to free Nigeria of wildlife crime.”

Nigeria faces dire challenges of implementation and may have to go the extra mile in terms of orientation, technical training and expertise to equip the officials of government to handle this onerous task.

The Nigerian wildlife is facing existential threat because Nigeria has been turned into a transit hub for trafficking of wildlife products even as Nigeria’s immense amount of rare tropical woods are also being illegally extracted and smuggled out of the country.

Country Representative of the UNODC in Nigeria, Oliver Stolpe , lamented that this ugly development has led to depletion of the elephant population in Nigeria as people kill elephants for tusks and also kill pangolin to harvest their scales and other protected species.

He said , “The UNODC’s 2020 Wildlife Report found that despite Nigeria being home to less than 0.1 per cent of Africa’s elephant population, 23 per cent of all elephant tusks seized globally between 2015 and 2019 had been smuggled through the Nigerian ports.

“Similarly, we have seen Nigeria evolve into a major export hub for pangolin scales, with close to 60 per cent of all seizures having either originated or been trafficked through Nigeria.

“Equally of concern is the illicit extraction and export of African Rosewood, locally known as’’kosso “. Despite the suspension of legal International trade of Nigerian rosewood by the CITES Standing Committee in 2018, illegal logging has continued.”

The UNODC 2020 World Wildlife Crime Report noted that between 2015 and 2018, there was a considerable spike in the volume of kosso exported from Nigeria, with the country accounting for the lion’s share of kosso exports from Africa. In 2017 alone, over 50 per cent of kosso exports from Africa were traced to Nigeria.

Therefore the strategic policy was timely to save some endangered species from going into extinction. The policy is a brainchild of a diverse group of stakeholders including security agencies that will play a major role in implementing the framework, especially taking punitive measures against defaulters.

There are also several relevant professional and trade associations, the academia, civil society organizations and International development partners that worked diligently for more than one year to frame this strategy and have thus expressed readiness to have it fully implemented .

However, the challenges of implementing this policy are enormous as experts said that what is on paper in Nigeria do not usually conform with the realities on ground, even with the pledge of technical support from the international collaborators. It is difficult to understand why Implementation has often been a hindrance to policies in Nigeria.

Olumide Idowu, Co-founder of International Climate Change Development Initiative said the problem that Nigeria is actually facing is shortage of enough technocrats that understand the issue of wildlife and how to solve it.

“We need people in government that understand these things. For instance the department that manages wildlife in the Ministry of Environment, what understanding do they have when it comes to implementing those policies? How did they come up with the document they just launched?

“ Sometimes it happens that Ministries get experts from outside to develop a policy document for them but when it comes to building the capacity of the people in the government themselves to understand how to have continuity in the implementation of that policy , it becomes a problem because implementation is the most important part of the project cycle.

“How much have we put into saving even the animals that we have? If you check the entire zoo or the wildlife that we have in Nigeria, how much has been allocated to support rangers taking care of these mammals?” he asked.

This deficit of synergy between what is on paper and implementation appears to be the biggest burden and there must be a range of steps that must be taken to address these issues. The law is good but the implementation must start from the top to the bottom because some government officials are also said to be allegedly involved in trafficking of wildlife products.

According to Idowu, “There is no reality on how we can marry what is on paper and what is happening to us as a country. People are still killing elephants, pangolins and whatever, it is not their fault. It is because the policy we have is not even structured to make people understand what they need to do to protect those animals.”

On the possible solutions to the problem, he said the Nigerian government must commence attitudinal change. “We need sensitization and awareness on these policies that we formulate. There is a lot of trafficking and we need to drive solution and innovation that will relate to the local people who don’t have access to education to take care of the wildlife. So, there should be concerted efforts by the government, CSOs, and the media in communities that don’t have education on wildlife.

Another expert, who does not want his name on print, said “ the international collaborators may help Nigeria in certain ways but if Nigeria does take drastic steps in Implementing this policy, nothing good shall come out of it.”