Tension is currently brewing between States and the federal government over who deserves the right to collect VAT in States. To this end, Rivers State and the FG are currently in court in this matter.

Findings show that 12 states are currently planning to review their tax laws to accommodate VAT collection autonomy, should the court case favours Rivers State.

Already, Rivers and Lagos States had earlier enacted laws to collect VAT in their states.

Although, the pending court case at the Appeal court has somehow slowed down preparation of the concerned states to get VAT autonomy, there are indications that, if the court case favours Rivers State, the 12 states will speedy up the process of reviewing their tax laws through State assemblies to accommodate the VAT autonomy.

While Lagos and Rivers already enacted laws on this, Ondo, Enugu, Akwa-Ibom, Delta, Osun, Ogun, Edo, Oyo, Ekiti, Benue, Bayelsa and Taraba States are currently mulling the idea of reviewing their respective tax laws to ensure that they are in control of VAT receivables. Without some already kickstarted the process of approaching State House of Assemblies, others were still consulting on the issue.

Things have somehow slowed down as a result of the VAT legal battle which means status quo remains until a final judgement is passed on the injunction before the Court of Appeal on the matter,

Before now, the Federal Inland Revenue Services(FIRS) was the agency responsible for the collection of VAT, but legal battle between the agency and Rivers State has brought a new twist to the dimension of VAT collection in the countr

Meanwhile, the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, had earlier ordered the Rivers Government, FIRS and the Attorney-General of the Federation to maintain status quo, pending the hearing and determination of applications before it in respect of VAT.

Should the judgement favours States, findings show that more States may seek VAT autonomy, as majority of them are currently consulting on the matter.

Prior to the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division injunction which ordered the parties involved to maintain status quo, pending the hearing and determination of applications before it in respect of VAT, the aforementioned states have started working on the VAT autonomy relying on the earlier judgement that gave Rivers State the bragging right on VAT collection.

STATES’ PLAN

To this end, the speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, had, then, disclosed that the Assembly had started working on the bill. He added that his office was working with the public account and finance committee to ensure the quick passage of the bill.

Similarly, the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly said it was studying the Rivers State judgement to enable it to come up with a bill on it. The chairman, House Committee on Information, Mr Aniefiok Akpan, said, the Assembly was looking forward to having a meeting with the chairman of the state Internal Revenue Service, after which it would come up with the bill.

In Edo State, however, the speaker of the state House of Assembly, Marcus Onobun, said the House will consider enacting a law to enable the state to collect VAT.

In Delta State, the commissioner for Finance, Mr Fidelis Tilije, in an interview said, the state had begun reviewing relevant laws and would soon make an informed decision after serious consultatio

For Oyo State, the deputy speaker of the House of Assembly, Muhammed Fadeyi, in an interview, said the Assembly was studying the earlier Rivers State judgment. He said though there was no executive or private bill on VAT before the Assembly, he hoped Oyo State would also join the struggle because, according to him, Rivers and Lagos states took a step in the right direction, especially as such would ensure fiscal restructuring.

In Taraba State, the speaker of the House of Assembly, Mr Joseph Kunini, had said, the Assembly was observing developments around the VAT controversy and would take a position after necessary consultations.

For Ondo State, the speaker of the House of Assembly, Mr Bamidele Oloyeloogun, said, the Assembly was studying the situation, adding that, the outcome of the ongoing legal tussle between the FIRS and the governments of Lagos and Rivers states on the matter would determine the step to be taken by the Assembly. He added that, “we don’t want to rush in and rush out on the matter, which is why we are biding our time. So, let us wait and see what the outcome of the legal tussle will be. We are also studying the VAT law passed by the Lagos State House of Assembly.”

In Cross River State, the House of Assembly said, it had yet to take a decision on the matter.

The deputy speaker, Mr Joseph Bassey, said the issue might come up for discussion.

Earlier, Ekiti and Benue states had posited they were awaiting legal opinion on the matter, while Osun State said it would wait for the Supreme Court to decide on the issue, even though, the matter is currently before the Appeal Court.

Bayelsa State, however, said, it had constituted a team to study the judgement and that it would take a position later.

However, the ruling by the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja had told Rivers and Lagos states, which already enacted laws to collect VAT in their states, should stay action on the matter pending the determination of the appeal for stay of execution filed before it by the FIRS.

At the recent southern governors’ meeting, media reports stated that the southern states collectively backed VAT collection by states.

STAKEHOLDERS’ REACTIONS

Meanwhile, the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), the body that regulates all tax professionals in the country, has directed its members to continue filing returns with the FIRS.

This is in the wake of the disagreement between the FIRS and the states on who is entitled to collect VAT. Rivers states had led the battle against the FIRS, seeking the court of law to bar the federal tax collector from collecting VAT, a notion that is being supported by many states in the country.

In an interview with LEADERSHIP, the president of CITN, Mr. Adesina Adedayo, who said the institute will be working in line with the law of the land, said its members have been advised to maintain status quo.

On what could be the implications of not filing returns due to the differences between the states and the FIRS, Adedayo said: “as an institute and based on the ruling by the Court of Appeal, we have advised our members to maintain the status quo and keep filing VAT returns with the Federal Inland Revenue Service pending the outcome of the appeal process.”

On the remote and immediate effect of the VAT war between the FG and the States, he said: “I hope we will not end up having the ‘cobra effect’, which technically means we may have intended and unintended consequences of our actions and we, therefore, need to manage this issue, in terms of the fallout. As an Institute, our position aligns with the provisions of our constitution. However, if we do not rein in our emotion, we may win the battle and lose the war.”

Fiscal Policy Partner and Africa Tax Leader at PwC, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele said, while the judgement, if upheld and implemented may mean more income for the federal government, most states will end up with little to noting in terms of tax income.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP in a telephone interview, Oyedele noted that the only state which will enjoy the judgement if upheld and implemented is Lagos state. “Some states will have almost nothing to collect and the federal government will actually be better off.

“At the moment they (FG) take about 15 per cent of the VAT but if this judgement is implemented and every state collects VAT, it means that the FG will collect on international trade and the FCT.

As at last year, VAT collection was N2.2 trillion, out of that, about N550 billion was on import tax, which is already like 25 per cent. By the time you add VAT on federal government contracts, it can easily cross 30 per cent which means that the FG will now keep about 30 per cent instead of 15 per cent that they currently keep.”

“It will mean that every state will collect VAT in their territory and keep the money and spend it like they do currently for personal income tax. The only winner will be Lagos state which will earn more than their share currently. I think the other states will be worse off even likely Rivers state which secured the judgment.”

Accordingly, the former director-general of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry(LCCI), Dr. Muda Yusuf said, State collection of VAT will surely come with some complications and overlaps which may be detrimental to business interests.

He argued that the VAT conundrum has created a great deal of uncertainty among investors, such that, ‘we are dealing with conflicting and overlapping instructions from the states and federal government.’

He said this is surely not the best for investors confidence, stating that, the resolution of the VAT controversy should be both legal and political.

He affirmed that it is important to have some engagements and discussions among the key players and participants.

“This should however be without prejudice to the central issue of equity and justice in the distribution of the VAT proceeds. The bigger issue is actually the equity question,” he stressed.

Also speaking, national president, Association of Small Business Owners of Nigeria (ASBON), Dr Femi Egbesola, said the idea of state governments collecting taxes means that enough funds will be allotted to building a structure that will manage the collection of VAT, stating that, ‘we don’t need it in an economy that is descending and reclining.’

He explained that VAT collection will not bring advantage to business owners due to the overlapping in VAT collection from companies who have offices in different states or more and particularly, this will see that companies pay multiple taxes.

He said harmonising the payment of tax will become very difficult as business owners will bear the brunt to pay more taxes on vatable products.

“Apparently, this will see state governments charging different rates from 7.5 per cent to 10 percent while some other states may even charge more and how do they begin to harmonise the payment of tax,” he pointed out.

He decried that greed, corruption and selfishness are major reasons why state governments are clamouring to collect VAT, adding that, every state should be brought into the picture irrespective of what they generate in their state; it should not cause other member states to suffer.

Also speaking, immediate past president of National Association of Small Scale Industrialists(NASSI), Mr. Kuti George argued that there’s lack of fairness and equity in the distribution process, adding that, states are agitating for fairness and equity in the sharing ratio.

The director-general of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Dr. Chinyere Almona, on her part, said the decision on who collects VAT rests on the judiciary and with the recent judgement on stay of execution of the earlier judgement, a status quo is expected by all parties pending when the appeal is resolved at the Court of Appeal.

The managing director/CEO of APT Securities and Funds Limited, Mallam Garba Kurfi, said the problem of State collecting VAT will lead to multiple tax and this is not good for the economy.

He noted that many items bought in Lagos is not meant for Lagos consumption, it is consumed by other States, saying, “I buy items from Lagos, I pay VAT and take them to another State and then the consumer pays VA

He noted further that the federal government has made so many reliefs in the area of tax, asking, ‘Can Lagos State apply the same principle?’

According to Kurfi, looking at it globally, the central government collects VAT because some of the input and output, explaining that, “selling cows in the north, the buyer pays VAT and bring the cows down to Lagos and Lagos will be the final consumption of the cow meat and they will pay VAT. How will the VAT paid in Kano be refunded?