By Sunday Isuwa |

Insecurity is increasing in proportion and depth on a daily basis in the country, preventing many rural farmers from accessing their places of livelihood.

Famine is looming. Businesses are dying. Jobs are shrinking.

Communities and schools now unsafe. It’s a daily nightmare for transporters and travelers. Prices of food stuff are escalating.

Not a single resolution of the National Assembly has been considered by the presidency as lamented by the leaders.

While the Senate is not contemplating cutting short it usual ritual (recess) to help provide solution to the worsening insecurity in the country and the strike actions embarked upon by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD); Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) and the Judicial Workers, the chairman of the National Assembly who is also the President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan announced the Presidency will present a supplementary budget to help in the fight against insecurity.

Insecurity: Buhari To Submit Supplementary Budget To NASS – Lawan

There are other serious issues Nigerians are expecting the upper legislative chamber to address this year. They include the much talked about Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) Electoral Act Amendment and the fifth alteration to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Constitution Amendment).

While Nigerians especially the rural farmers want to go back to their farms as the rainy season begins, the presidency is set to present a supplementary budget that will help in tackling the security situation.

Many keep asking whether the inability of the military to win the war is traceable to inadequate funding.

The leadership of the National Assembly has already promised it will approve the extra-budgetary request to enable the security agencies wage a total war on the rising insecurity in the country.

While the lawmakers seem committed to ensuring the insecurity is tackled, more of their legislative hours are spent in debating security issues but none of its resolutions has been implemented.

“Nobody would like to see the kind of things that we experience in various parts of the country in the form of insecurity,” the president of the Senate Ahmad Lawan had said while giving assurance that the insecurity in the country would be tackled in months.

In February, Lawan had told State House Correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari that the insecurity issues will be tackled in two months.

He said: “As political leaders, we have responsibilities to our people and we cannot shy away from that, we’ve to get our people secured, we’ve to secure the environment for them to earn their means of livelihood.

“We’d like to see our farmers go back to farms before the rainy season starts.

“This means we’ve to secure the rural parts of Nigeria as well as the urban centres because we need businesses to flourish.

“So, I believe that between now and probably the next two months, there’ll be a lot of activities to ensure that we recover and secure the environments for our people to lead a very normal life.

Within the two months Lawan made the promise, more policemen have been killed while their facilities mainly in the semi-urban areas have been destroyed. Kidnappings have increased in proposition especially in the rural communities.

While many people want insecurity to end within the estimated period of the Senate President, he announced a supplementary budget is coming to help make money available for the armed forces to clear the bushes.

“The proposed new supplementary budget of Mr President will address Boko Haram terrorism, banditry, militancy and kidnappings in thevarious affected states of our country,” Lawan said.

According to him, there must be security before life can be better.

“You can’t do anything or attract foreign direct investments. Even farming becomes impossible in some states because of the level of insecurity. So, security is key,” Lawan added.

Whatever happens, both the executive and the legislature must match words with action to achieve the desired results. Nigerians are more interested in a secure country and not rhetoric.