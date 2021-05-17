Brazilian star Willian is expected to leave Arsenal this summer with MLS side Inter Miami among those interested in the former Chelsea winger.

Willian joined Arsenal from Chelsea on a free transfer last summer but has failed to hit the same heights he once achieved in the Blue side of London.

With only one goal all season, Willian has largely been overlooked in Arsenal’s frontline, leaving his future in doubt.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the winger, along with countrymen David Luiz, is looking to leave the club.

Inter Miami were interested in taking him to MLS last year before he opted to remain in England with Arsenal.

And they are joined by other European sides lodging interest in the 32-year-old.

Willian still has two years on his contract so will command a transfer fee, which the Gunners could use to invest further in their squad.

But they do have strength in depth going forward, due to the emergence of youngsters like Bukayo Saka, 19 and Emile Smith Rowe, 20.

David Beckham is looking to build an empire Stateside and has already signed Gonzalo Higuain, 33, and Ryan Shawcross, also 33.

And they have been given hope in the pursuit of Willian after he admitted to fancying a move to America.