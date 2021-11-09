The Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ), has called on government to take urgent steps to address the worsening state of insecurity in the country adding that the present state of the economy had been eroded by inflation, banditry, macroeconomic economic shocks and insecurity issues, among others.

WIMBIZ made the call at its 20th annual conference held on November 4 and 5, 2021, stating that the hybrid event with the theme; ‘Celebrating Legacy’, was a celebration of the non-profit group’s 20 years of impacting women in Nigeria and beyond, based on the foundation built by its founders.

To this end, the speakers charged delegates to build formidable legacies and emulate pace-setters who have shattered glass ceilings, overcome adversity, broken stereotypes, enabled empowerment and created opportunities for all.

Speaking to WIMBIZ’s legacy chairperson, Executive Council, WIMBIZ, Mrs Ngover Ihyembe-Nwankwo, in her welcome address acknowledged WIMBIZ’s intentionality as a catalyst which inspires, connects and empowers women, as well as its resoluteness in the promotion of gender diversity, inclusion, sustainability and inclusive prosperity for women in public space.

In his keynote speech, founder, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc (now GTCo) and FATE Foundation, Fola Adeola, lauded the seamless transitions of leadership within WIMBIZ’s 20 years’ existence and the sacrifice of personal ambition for the common good, in this regard stating that the WIMBIZ vision was clearly worked for, shared and realised in a society that scavenges on insecurities.

The event’s diverse panel of speakers, provided practical and transformative insights on topics such as ‘Legacy: Build to Last’, ‘Sharing Stories: How I Changed The Narrative’ and ‘Owning The Future: Women in Leadership.’

Other keynote speakers included the director-general of the World Trade Organization, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Founder, Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, Anap Business Jets Limited and Atedo N.A. Peterside Foundation, Atedo Peterside.

The annual conference is WIMBIZ’s flagship event which holds in November of every year with an average attendance of over 1500 delegates to deliberate on a contemporary theme with a broad range of topical issues that are relevant to women in the business, corporate, public and development sectors.

Speaking at the WIMBIZ annual conference, Chief Folake Solanke (SAN), said the Naira should not be allowed to sink into N1000 to a Dollar and it will then sink to nothingness. The calamity, according to her, is disastrous for the country.

She charged WIMBIZ to engage with the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to stop the Naira from further devaluation and hemorrhage, adding that the Naira was bleeding profusely without buffers to suppress the shocks.

“I urge you all to be involved in saving the Naira against further devaluation,” she added.

On the e-Naira, she noted its introduction was with little knowledge of the infrastructure for this e-banking system, adding that the the CBN and WIMBIZ should engage in corporate and copious programme to stem the present tide.

She decried that inflation was on a persistent rise, the economy was haemorrhaging and bleeding funds, urging the federal government to call its economic team to take control of the inflationary trends shrinking the economy.

On the security side, Solanke urged the government to take urgent steps to address insecurity issues, kidnapping and other vices threatening the nation’s peaceful existence.

She therefore charged WIMBIZ to facilitate reading culture in schools as well as synergise to address the poor reading culture amongst the youthful populace and demographics in the country, adding that this will go a long way to shape the nation’s institutions.