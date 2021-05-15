By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

The Super Eagles technical adviser, Gernot Rohr has charged Eagles’ duo Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester City to go all the way and lift the English football’s Premier Cup competition (FA Cup) title.

Leicester City will lock horns in a titanic FA Cup clash with Champions League finalists Chelsea today at the Wembley stadium.

The Foxes will be taking part in their fifth final as they search for their maiden FA Cup crown, while Saturday’s game represents Chelsea’s 15th appearance in the showpiece event as they seek a ninth triumph.

https://leadership.ng/iheanacho-eyes-fa-cup-title-with-leicester-city/



Brendan Rodgers’s men dumped Southampton out in the semi-finals to make plans for May 15, while Thomas Tuchel’s side ended Manchester City’s quadruple dream in the final four to book their spot in the 140th FA Cup final.

The German gaffer, Rohr while speaking to LEADERSHIP sports ahead of the Saturday clash call on the Super Eagles duo to give in their best and make the country proud during the final encounter.

“I am backing Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi’s Leicester City to win the FA Cup this will indeed boost their confidence going forward” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Iheanacho and talisman Jamie Vardy are expected to lead the Rodgers’s attack while Wilfred Ndidi would also dictate proceeding at the middle of the pack against highly rated Chelsea for the 2016 Premier League winners.

It should be noted that Iheanacho has scored a total of 16 goals for the Foxes in all competitions so far this season.

A crowd of 21 000 would be expected to watch the game live at Wembley, with Chelsea and Leicester allocated 6 250 tickets each.