A Nigerian teacher would be securing a two-bedroom flat, worth N35million in Abuja in addition to N2 million cash prize at the end of Season 2 of the ongoing Naija Teachers Reality TV Show.

The winner of the show would be handed keys to the two-bedroom flat in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

Speaking about the reality show, the project coordinator, Enuagwuna Ubaka, said the house is a gift from an Abuja-based developer, Engr. Kamar Adeniyi Adeyemi, to the winner of the Naija Teachers Reality TV show.

He added that various consolation prizes have also been rolling in for the housemates

According to Ubaka, the winner of the show would be given the keys to the house alongside the star prize of N2million at the end of the show on August 22.

The show was flagged off by the registrar of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, in partnership with the federal ministry of education and the Teachers Naija in Abuja.

Ajiboye said the show was aimed at improving the welfare and career development of teachers across Nigeria.

He also said that the first edition of the reality TV show was a success and a huge surprise despite its uniqueness and being the first of its kind in Nigeria.

LEADERSHIP gathered that eight out of the 20 housemates on the show are currently on probation and they face possible eviction soon.

In a Facebook post, the Naija Teachers indicated that the housemates carried out their first tasks in the house.

The first task was to solve a picture puzzle on the topic, “Say No to Child Abuse” which has become very rampant across Nigeria and around the world.

Three teams out of the four teams formed between the housemates finished their tasks while one team failed to finish theirs.

Recall a total of 20 Nigerian teachers were admitted into the Naija Teachers Reality TV Show which kick-started on August 3, 2021.

The teachers who are now housemates are in competition for a total of N4.5 million and other consolation prizes to be won during and at the end of the show.

Apart from the winner’s N2million and a house, the first runner up would also be leaving with N1.5million and the second runner up N1million.