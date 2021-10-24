The winner of Residence Afrika Reality TV Show will receive $500,000 grand prize.

This is even as it announced its entry into the Nigeria entertainment and industry market to promote value system, afrocentric culture, diversity and inclusion in local platforms for viewers globally.

It added that, this will further strengthen relationship for more brands collaboration and marketing opportunities to synergise and work closely.

Following its entry, it said, the first season of the Show tagged ‘The Quest Edition’ will premiere in March 2022 with 24 contestants from Anglophone countries in Africa competing for the grand prize of $500,000.

Chairman of ANEL and executive producer of The Residence Afrika; Mr Kelechi Freeman Ukadike, while speaking at the launch party of the reality TV Show at the weekend in Lagos, noted that, “there is possibility for the contestants to win more than $500,000 because they will all have the opportunity to showcase their knowledge, talents and business skills throughout the Show especially during brand tasks.”

Similarly, the the project manager of the Reality TV Show; Mr Chuks Anyaduba, said the goal is to curb political upheavals and misunderstandings created by cultural diversity, stating that, this will be achieved by showcasing and harmonising the value systems of different ethnic groups in Africa on the Show.

Also representing ANEL as a vice-chairman and director of the Show, popular movie producer; Jim Iyke said: “after two years of planning and preparation, the Show’s first season will be aired in Africa and around the world including the United States and the United Kingdom.”

Auditions will be open to Africans irrespective of status, gender and background. All contestants will apply online through a transparent audition process.

The Residence Afrika which will have 2 Mansions in an undisclosed location, is a much-anticipated reality TV Show for Africans aimed at empowering talents from the continent with more business opportunities.